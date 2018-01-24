The Empire State Building gets a musical light show for The Phantom of the Opera’s 30th birthday

A post shared by Kayte Dolmatch Photography (@iluvtotakephotos789) on Jan 23, 2018 at 2:56pm PST

Most people dread their 30th birthday, but The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway is going all-out with its celebrations.

The musical opened at the Majestic Theatre on January 26, 1988, and it hits 30 years and 12,000-plus shows this week. Though the official 30th anniversary of the longest-running Broadway show is on Friday, the Empire State Building will put on a spectacular light show tonight. The building will be lit up with blue and white lights all evening on Wednesday, January 24, with a special performance beginning at 11pm. Set to music from the iconic show, the display will be streamed live on Twitter so anyone can see and hear it.

The Phantom’s coming out from his lair for other birthday bashes as well. The show kicked off its birthday week by ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell, followed by the ESB lighting and a gala performance on January 24. The cast will also perform on The Today Show on January 26 and add an additional Friday matinee show. (You can find tickets here.)

Because it really is true that your 30s are the new 20s.

