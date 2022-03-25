The Empire State Building is going dark this weekend

And you can join in on turning your lights off, too.

Every night, the Empire State Building shines brightly—it's the one constant here in this big old city.

But on Saturday, the world-famous tower and its lights will be off from 8:30-9:30pm to observe Earth Hour in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

So instead of looking up and seeing colors dancing on the tower, it'll be pitch black.

Earth Hour, which has been happening each year since 2007, is meant to be a moment when the whole world (over 192 countries participate) comes together to raise awareness for climate change. It began in Sydney and has made its way around the world.

"Earth Hour 2022 calls for the world to unite in a moment of solidarity for people and planet," Marco Lambertini, the Director-General of WWF International, said in a statement. "We know that alongside the many challenges we face, especially in these unprecedented times, 2022 remains to be a critical year for the planet, our shared home. This year the world will come together to agree on a Paris-style agreement for nature, and this presents a once-in-a-decade opportunity for leaders to agree on a plan to reverse nature loss by 2030 and build a nature-positive future."

If you'd like to take part in Earth Hour, just shut off your lights at the same time (8:30-9:30pm on Saturday) and plan on some environmentally-friendly activities.

You can listen to an Earth Hour Spotify playlist or log your details on the My Footprint app, which calculates the environmental impact of your daily habits. You can also join in on Earth Hour activities, including storytelling in the dark and worksheets for children.