The Empire State Building will light up to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

Look up to the skyline later this week!

NYC’s crown jewel, the Empire State Building, is celebrating the coronation of King Charles III in the way only it can.

On Friday night, it will light up in the colors of the Union Jack (red, white and blue) as an homage to King Charles’ official ascension to the throne.

The British Consulate-General in New York, The Consul General and Deputy Consul General, Katherine Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Henry Timms and artist Shantell Martin will visit the Empire State Building earlier in the day for a lighting ceremony.

Look up to the midtown sky around sundown and you’ll see NYC’s iconic landmark give its own salute to the new king.

Of course, this is a big deal—the last time a coronation ceremony took place was on June 2, 1953, when Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne. The day will be filled with pomp and circumstance and a ton of celebration! Find out more here.