The FDNY calendar is out, and it’s fire engine red HOT

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday July 27 2018, 9:33am

Photograph: Courtesy FDNY

The FDNY is known to put out flames, but the crew involved in the foundation's latest Calendar of Heroes are lighting our fire.

A foxy crew of firefighters, EMTs and paramedics modeled for 2019’s datebook (now up for grabs), and the proceeds go toward a good cause: Funding the FDNY Foundation’s fire and life safety education across the city. Proceeds also help the foundation replenish resources and equipment for these local heroes. But it offers more than a dozen pretty faces—the calendar also shares important insight on fire safety tips. The affordable souvenir ($15.95) is available at fdnyshop.com.

As for the calendar stars themselves, we’re not sure about their relationship statuses. But you can ask them yourself on Friday, July 25 during a meet-and-greet at the Intrepid, Sea, Air and Space Museum, or during a calendar signing in Times Square (7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd Streets) between 10am and 3pm.

Where’s a hose when you need one? Here's a tease from the calendar below. 

 

 

 

 

 Photographs: Courtesy FDNY

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York.

