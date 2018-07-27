The FDNY calendar is out, and it’s fire engine red HOT

The FDNY is known to put out flames, but the crew involved in the foundation's latest Calendar of Heroes are lighting our fire.

A foxy crew of firefighters, EMTs and paramedics modeled for 2019’s datebook (now up for grabs), and the proceeds go toward a good cause: Funding the FDNY Foundation’s fire and life safety education across the city. Proceeds also help the foundation replenish resources and equipment for these local heroes. But it offers more than a dozen pretty faces—the calendar also shares important insight on fire safety tips. The affordable souvenir ($15.95) is available at fdnyshop.com.

As for the calendar stars themselves, we’re not sure about their relationship statuses. But you can ask them yourself on Friday, July 25 during a meet-and-greet at the Intrepid, Sea, Air and Space Museum, or during a calendar signing in Times Square (7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd Streets) between 10am and 3pm.

Where’s a hose when you need one? Here's a tease from the calendar below.

Photographs: Courtesy FDNY