The first-ever immersive cannabis experience is headed to NYC

From ice cream to pizza, New York City has had its share of themed pop-ups over the years, but now that marijuana has been legalized, NYC's first-ever immersive cannabis pop-up is on its way.

This "multi-sensory cannabis experience," called The Stone Age, is taking over 9,000 square feet of a Chelsea building starting September 15. Visitors will be taken through eight "thought-provoking installations...on a cannabis-inspired journey."

It's not clear what the eight installations will be comprised of just yet—that information will be released closer to the opening date. It's Instagram does mention that it'll be "a one-stop shop for all things hot in the green industry—from demos of innovative products to destigmatization, advocacy and more."

The Stone Age is a woman and minority-owned business by Sasha Perelman and Elizabeth Santana, who are working with local and national partners to create the experience, which will aim to educate the public about cannabis and its benefits.

"There’s a beautiful cultural shift happening surrounding cannabis wellness, and the need to empower and educate consumers is more important than ever. Bringing this truly unprecedented experience to New York City is not only a dream, it’s an honor," Perelman says. "To build on the momentum happening we are creating inspiring designs for visitors to physically walk through and learn about the wellness benefits and connections to the cannabis plant, to better understand its healing powers."

The Stone Age is also working with The Last Prisoner Project, a coalition dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry, as a way to call visitors to action and engage with them about social justice reform.

"This year, New York legalized adult-use cannabis and we couldn’t think of a market that is more eager for cannabis-inspired happenings than New York City," Santana adds. "Introducing a captivating and one-of-a-kind event like The Stone Age to the city this fall feels like the perfect moment to make a strong and lasting impact."

If you're wondering whether the pop-up will be worth it, Perelman premiered her first cannabis event, "Immersion," in 2017 and Rolling Stone called it the "the best pot party in California." Santana also had a role in bringing the popular Rosé Mansion pop-up to NYC.

The Stone Age will open on September 15 at 607 Avenue of the Americas Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 10pm. Tickets will be $45 for those 18 and older and include a gift bag featuring CBD and other cannabinoid-inspired product samples. If you get your tickets before September 15, they are 10% off with the code "STONEAGE10." (Cannabis—medical or recreational—will not be distributed on the event grounds.)