The Frieze Art Show will be held in-person at The Shed this year

One of New York City's biggest art fairs is happening in person this year and it's promising an "exceptional" program that includes an immersive installation, augmented reality and talks with leading artists.

Frieze New York will be at The Shed in Hudson Yards from May 5-9 with more than 60 major galleries, most of them from the New York area, and a parallel virtual viewing platform called the "Frieze Viewing Room."

RECOMMENDED: Big Bird stars in this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art Roof Garden Commission

"It means so much to be a part of the reopening of New York and to support the return of our community," said Rebecca Ann Siegel, the fair's director of Americas and Content. "We are looking forward to shining a light on the creative spirit of the city and welcoming our participating galleries to our new venue, The Shed, for an event like no other; reconnecting artists, galleries, collectors and art-lovers both in-person and online."

The overarching theme of this year's fair is a tribute to the Vision & Justice Project —which sparks conversation on art's role in understanding race and citizenship in U.S.— and its founder, Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, an associate professor at Harvard University. More than 50 galleries and institutions are participating through their own digital talks, showcased art, and other in-person events.

Photograph: Marcelo Brodsky | Courtesy Henrique Faria | "March for Change"

You'll want to look out for James Cohan's showing of paintings by Trenton Doyle Hancock that'll feature an imagined meeting between his alter-ego Torpedo Boy, a Black superhero, and one of the buffoonish klansmen who populated Philip Guston’s paintings.

Goodman Gallery is showing a drawing by William Kentridge that will debut at the fair and be in his forthcoming survey at the Royal Academy in 2022 as well as a multi-part quilt by Hank Willis Thomas made from decommissioned prison uniforms.

Jenkins Johnson Gallery will showcase a group presentation of six artists who explore social and political issues of the diaspora, including Ming Smith, Lisa Corinne Davis, Blessing Ngobeni, Enrico Riley and Rashaad Newsome. You won't want to miss Ming Smith's portrait of Gordon Parks—Smith was the first female African American photographer to have her work in the collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

"After a challenging year, it’s so important—now more than ever—to support our artistic community, and this year’s curated program strives to address some of the most relevant conversations in art today," said Loring Randolph, Frieze's director of programming. "The tribute to Professor Sarah Elizabeth Lewis and the Vision & Justice Project in collaboration with over 50 galleries and institutions will form one of the most extensive strands of programming ever achieved."

Photograph: Courtesy Frieze New York | Precious Okoyomon

Precious Okoyomon is the winner of the 2021 Artist Award at Frieze New York, and you'll be able to see their work via an augmented reality app by Acute Art. Within this AR world, called "The Looking Glass," two large, animated flowers will read poetry. On April 28, they will be recorded reading their own poem along with other poets to a trio of strings. It'll be available for viewing in the Frieze Viewing Room.

KAWS and Cao Fei will present their own work on this AR platform as well. Cao Fei’s RMB City AR is a futuristic urban fantasy while KAWS’ COMPANION 2020 (EXPANDED) floats horizontally in the air seemingly pressed against an imaginary glass. These will all be free to experience and will expand to The Shed's plaza in July.

Younger galleries will also have a spotlight placed on them this year under "Frame." Those galleries 10 years and younger will showcase solo presentations by hot artists, including Galeria Bruno Múrias presenting work by Henrique Pavão; Helena Anrather and Capsule Shanghai showing a joint booth of works by Douglas Rieger; Wilding Cran Gallery with Karon Davis; Barro showing work by Agustina Woodgate; Château Shatto presenting Zeinab Saleh; Clima showing Dana Lok; Company Gallery with works by WangShui; Bridget Donahue and Hannah Ho mann together showing Olga Balema; Microscope presenting Ina Archer; and Instituto de Visión showing Wilson Díaz.

Of course, there will be even more to see on the Frieze Viewing Platform from May 5-14. Where there are about 60 galleries showing in person at The Shed, there will be 160 galleries from across the world online.

Photograph: Courtesy Cao Fei

Tickets for Frieze New York at The Shed, at 545 West 30th St., start at $25 per person and are on sale now at frieze.seetickets.com.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.