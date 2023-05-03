The Hello Kitty food truck is returning to NYC!

Everyone's favorite animated cat is saying hello to New York City once again.

The Hello Kitty Food Truck will make two weekend stops in the tri-state area during its 2023 cross-country tour. First, the pink truck will stop in Edison, New Jersey, at the Menlo Park Mall on Saturday, May 6, from 10am - 7pm. The following Saturday, Hello Kitty will be making her way to Queens, parked outside the The Shops at Skyview near Macy’s Flushing.

The truck will be outside the main mall entrance on College Point Boulevard from 10am - 7pm and will be vending treats and plenty of merch. Cute and colorful themed madeleines, macarons, minicakes, cookies and more are on the menu, all packaged cutely if you want to bring some souvenirs home.

Sanrio

New items for purchase include a Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie, Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush, a new Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirt, a Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle, a Hello Kitty Cafe lunchbox, a Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote, a stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18 ounces and 32 ounces) and hand-decorated cookie sets. Only credit and debit are accepted as payment.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 and has traveled across the country several times, making multiple popular stops in New York City, most recently in August 2021. Expect lines, of course, but know the wait is much faster than visiting Japan for Hello Kitty attractions.

After New York, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will head to Boston for a pop-up on May 20.