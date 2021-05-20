The highest infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere is now in Brooklyn

To start, we should preface this by saying that we don’t often cover things not technically open to the public. But this is a crazy enough addition to the cityscape that we feel it is our duty to alert you to its presence. If you have a friend or acquaintance move into Brooklyn Point and at some point, they ask if you want to come over and hang out: Do it. (Or if you buy a unit there, call us.)

The residential tower, the tallest in Brooklyn, recently unveiled its crowning amenity: A soon-to-open infinity pool which will be the highest in the Western Hemisphere. Located 680-feet off the ground (yes, you read that right), the skyscraper oasis is a 27-foot-long pool with 360-degree views of the skyline. While it's nearly double the height of the 492-feet-high Marina Bay Sands Hotel pool in Singapore it doesn't quite measure up to the 964-feet-high pool at the Address Beach Resort in Dubai.

The heated pool will be open to residents of the building from spring to fall. Designed by Matthews Nielsen Landscape Architects, the rooftop getaway will also feature lounge chairs, an al fresco dining area, an outdoor movie screening space and a stargazing observatory. (Lol.)

Sales for the building are being handled by none other that Million Dollar Listing star Ryan Serhant through his firm SERHANT, and residents began moving into the tower in mid-2020. It’s located in Downtown Brooklyn not far from Fort Greene Park, Dekalb Market Hall and Alamo Drafthouse.