Craving a view of the city that's a bit more exciting than the one out your apartment window?

Edge, the 1,131-foot-high outdoor observation deck and the tallest man-made viewing platform in the Western Hemisphere, is officially reopening tomorrow September 2 at noon. The attraction will be open seven days a week year-round, with current daily hours of noon to 8pm.

The venue announced that all guests will be required to wear face coverings and social distance on the premises, and that visits will be completely “touch-less experiences.”

“Edge has been working in close collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System to implement enhanced measures that meet or exceed current public health guidance from federal, state and local authorities,” they wrote in a release.

Can’t stand the thought of being shoulder-to-shoulder with people right now? Luckily, the platform is not short on outdoor space.

John Kelly, vice president of design at Related Companies, the real estate firm behind Hudson Yards, told Time Out back in March: “It’s 7,500 square feet of unenclosed outdoor space. It’s not walking around the structural core of a building, where everything is limited. It’s like an outdoor plaza.”

“It shouldn’t feel like there are lines of people around all the glass,” added Jason Horkin, Related Companies’ executive director of Hudson Yards experiences. “It should feel like you can walk around and do things, with lots of opportunity to move around through the space without it feeling cramped and crowded, and like you’re fighting for a position to take a picture.”

Edge will be open seven days a week year-round. Current hours are 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. To limit contact, visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online at a reduced general admission adult ticket price of $36. Tickets onsite are $38. New York City residents can buy adult tickets online for $34. Child tickets are $31 online and $33 onsite. There are also special rates available for seniors, active and retired members of the U.S. military.

Additionally, all healthcare workers and paramedics can get their hands on free tickets through the end of the year as a thank you for their services. All tickets are available here.

The reopening comes on the heels of Edge hosting a performance by The Weeknd for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

