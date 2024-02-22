The historic Brooklyn Paramount will reopen in Downtown Brooklyn with an amazing slate of acts

Over 45 shows are already booked for the venue with a 2,700 person capacity.

A historic performance venue is on the brink of making history again with its reopening.

Brooklyn Paramount will officially reopen on March 27, with a new capacity of 2,7000 guests following a multi-million dollar renovation of the 100-year-old space.

The venue originally opened in 1928, as the world’s first theater to show talking movies and a hotspot for world-famous performers. Ella Fitzgerald, Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Chuck Berry, Duke Ellington, Fats Domino, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Little Richard, Miles Davis, Ray Charles, and many more household names took the stage at Brooklyn Paramount in their era. In 1962, the space was converted into a basketball arena for Long Island University.

Now, for the first time in 60 years, the venue will be a hub for live music again. PinkPantheress, Norah Jones, Mariah The Scientist, and Brooklyn native Busta Rhymes are all booked for 2024 performances in the renovated space.

Rendering: courtesy of the Brooklyn Paramount

Brooklyn Paramount’s iconic Rococo ceiling and its Baroque details as well as its original, hand-crafted plaster statues were all preserved in the renovation.

The update also includes a sloped floor for optimal viewing, seven bars with vintage liqueurs and a zero-proof menu. The second-level balcony has an exclusive member box and “Ella’s VIP lounge,” inspired by Ella Fitzgerald’s 1950s performances there. Not only that, but it will have a new grand stage, a cutting-edge backstage facility that includes a game room, gym, and art installations from local artists.

An original Mighty Wurlitzer organ will continue to be maintained by the New York Theatre Organ Society.

Rendering: courtesy of Brooklyn Paramount

Coming up Long Island University students will be able to get internships and part-time jobs thanks to the Paramount’s partnership with the school.

"The reopening of the historic Brooklyn Paramount is the latest sign that Brooklyn’s art scene is thriving,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “I applaud Live Nation for renovating this historic venue where New Yorkers can enjoy the hottest performers right here in Brooklyn. This reopening demonstrates that New York City does not need to reinvent the wheel to bring entertainment and good-paying jobs to our city. I am glad to see the Brooklyn Paramount back, and I look forward to seeing a performance there in the future!"

For tickets to shows and for more information about Brooklyn Paramount, please visit brooklynparamount.com.