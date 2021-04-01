The iconic East Village venue Pyramid Club is closing its doors for good

The club, closely associated with the neighborhood's scene in the '80s, will not be reopening.

The iconic East Village bar Pyramid Club has officially closed for good.

One of the spots most closely associated with the ‘80s club scene in the Manhattan neighborhood, and one where famous drag queens like RuPaul and Lady Bunny first got their starts, has announced that they won’t be reopening their doors.

EVGrieve had the exclusive on the news earlier today along with an interview with the club’s manager. It turns out that the club is yet another casualty of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has affected nightbars and clubs most directly.

The team says that they were initially considering a pause in March of last year, but when that turned into over a year, the economics of the situation no longer worked. While many of The Pyramid Club’s neighbors, including Amor y Amargo, Miss Lily’s and Death & Co were able to move into expansive outdoor dining set-ups this year, that move didn’t make sense for the dance club.

The club’s general manager DJ TM.8 says that his popular throwback Friday and Saturday night parties, Obsession Friday and Temptation Saturday, will now be moving to Eris in Williamsburg and the East Village’s DROM, respectively.

