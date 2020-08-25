The iconic Tiffany & Co. flagship is getting a gorgeous rooftop made of glass

There will also be an outdoor terrace for guests with views of Central Park.

For New Yorkers, Tiffany & Company is more than a just a place to shop for jewels. Its 82-year-old flagship has been a staple on the corner of 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, and now, it’s getting a fancy makeover.

The transformation includes a three-story rooftop addition surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass—made to look like a shimmering glass box.

The original eighth, ninth and 10th floors of the original 1940s building had been 1980s-era office spaces. Now, it will be "surrounded by a curtain of undulating glass" imported from Italy and set up to complement "the classic limestone façade below", a press release says.

"The contemporary structure above this historic building echoes the height and grandeur of the flagship’s timeless main floor," the company says. The space will house private showrooms for new exhibitions and events.

If that’s not jazzy enough, the glass box will open up to an outdoor terrace for guests, with sweet vistas above Fifth Avenue and Central Park.

If the new addition to Tiffany is anything like the hype of the Blue Box Cafe—which at one point was rumored to have had a 30-day waitlist—this will be a local hotspot to look out for come spring 2022.

Most popular on Time Out

- The Metropolitan Opera streams full Verdi classics every night this week

- The most stunning outdoor dining spaces in NYC

- 10 perks of wearing a mask all the time in NYC

- 20 notable NYC restaurants and bars that have now permanently closed

- NYC gyms will be allowed to open in September

Share the story