Brush up on your tennis terminology and start practicing your British accents now!

Always wanted to take a trip to London but could never find the time nor funds? This summer, Brooklyn can give you a taste of the British experience for free.

From July 14 to 16, New Yorkers can visit a recreation of The Hill in Wimbledon at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park to view the final days of The Championships like a true Londoner.

Photo: Courtesy of The Hill in New York

The Championships is the oldest tennis tournament in the world. The inaugural event in 1877 had only 22 competing men and 200 spectators, but it quickly grew in size and recognition in the following years. The event would soon include women’s games, create international tennis stars for the first time, and host crowds in the thousands. Watching The Championships from The Hill didn’t become a tradition until 1997, when the finals were held on a new No. 1 Court that allowed spectators to view the action from a large screen on the surrounding lawn. The event now sees attendance numbers over 500,000 and remains one of the most celebrated tennis tournaments in the world.

The Hill in New York made its debut last year with over 6,000 people in attendance. This year, the event is expected to welcome an additional 1,500 fans and will include everything you need for a quintessential British experience: an English Garden Bar, classic British foods (think Wimbledon strawberries and cream & fish and chips), British garden games, Wimbledon’s signature flowers and more.

Photo: Courtesy of The Hill in New York

Photo: By Mike Lawrence/AELTC

Guests can also expect live music and DJs, along with a new Wimbledon Shop featuring exclusive merchandise available stateside for the first time. You can deck yourself out in Wimbledon gear from head to toe and cool yourself off with iconic Championships towels.

Registration for all three days of the event is available on the Wimbledon website until July 6, so act quick! The game schedule is as follows: