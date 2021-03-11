The immersive Friends experience is coming back to NYC!

Oh. my. God. The Friends Experience that took NYC by storm in 2019 is coming back!

You know, the one with all the iconic props and recreated scenes from Friends? It opens on March 17 with a whopping 18 rooms, including the orange couch in front of the fountain, Monica’s kitchen, the hilarious 'Pivot!' scene, and the Las Vegas wedding chapel where Ross & Rachel tied the knot.

There will even be an actual functioning Central Perk that serves coffee, pastries, and desserts, which will be open to the public daily starting at 7am so you can bring your friends and relive your favorite Central Perk scenes.

New props and costumes have been added this time around, including Chandler's bunny suit and Rachel's famous cow jacket, as well as Monica and Rachel's living room and Ugly Naked Guy.

Photograph: Marc Berry

And for those concerned about health and safety at this time, the experience boasts that it is "Monica clean." That means limited capacity, temperature checks, masks requirements, regular cleaning and sterilization across the building and hand sanitizing stations.

Megafans will be able to purchase Friends-themed masks, clothing, totes, and other trinkets at the store.

The whole experience will take up two floors in the Flatiron District at 130 East 23rd Street.

The last time it was here in NYC, it was in Soho and gave fans a chance to look through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, stick a turkey on their head, play foosball in Chandler and Joey’s apartment and, of course, take a pic on the Central Perk's couch. It was only open for a month.

Tickets are on sale right now at friendstheexperience.com for $45.

