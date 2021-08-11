Break out your favorite flapper dresses, tuxes and 100-year-old Gatsby-inspired garb, New York's favorite throwback party is back this weekend for its 15th anniversary.

Following a short hiatus in 2020, The Jazz Age Lawn Party returns to Governors Island this weekend, August 14 and 15, with live music, cocktails, retro cocktails, croquet and more Prohibition era events and entertainment.

This year, dance lessons will help you learn the Charleston and Peabody steps, to dance to Michael Arenella & His Dreamland Orchestra, plus a fabulous lineup including The Dreamland Follies, Queen Esther, Peterminton and more musicians to help get you out on the two enormous wooden dance floors on the lawn.

A 1920s motorcar exhibit will show off vintage vehicles of the time and a special kidland will off retro carnival games and prizes. Pack a picnic or stop at the Dreamland General Store to shop for picnic blankets, parasols, hand fans and assorted sundries. A gourmet picnic market will also vend fancy fare to accompany nosh from gourmet food trucks, ice cream and old-time snacks. Plenty of old fashioned lemonade, soda, juices, water, and iced tea will also be available to whet your whistle. Those in need of vintage outfits can also shop from special clothiers on the island.

Tickets to both days are still available on Eventbrite, and start at $10. All guests must purchase ferry tickets in advance to access Governors Island. ($3 for adults, free for children, senior citizens, and US military.) Every attendee must Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, a negative antigen COVID-19 test (within 72 hours of event) or a negative PCR COVID-19 test with an ID matching the name on documentation. A temperature check will be conducted before entry. Masks will be required at all times except when seated, eating or drinking. Hand Sanitizer stations provided throughout event.