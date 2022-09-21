The largest holiday light festival in the country is heading to Citi Field

It’ll for sure be one of the most visually spectacular things to do this holiday season!

The season of lights is approaching and one of the biggest light shows in the country is going to make this one brighter.

The Amaze Light Festival by Artistic Holiday Designs is headed to Citi Field this holiday season, bringing with it festive decor and interactive holiday-themed storybook worlds you travel through with characters Zing and Sparky. A series of five worlds—the North Pole, Land of Sweets, and a Whimsical Forest (with the option to take a ride down Zing’s Thrill Hill) and others—will dazzle you. There will also be a blend of live, high energy performances every two-hours and the country’s largest animated light display with a mega light show every 30-minutes. It’ll for sure be one of the most visually spectacular things to do this holiday season!

You’ll be taken through Sparky’s Sweet Spot and Zing’s Toyporium, a larger than life toy store complete with a charity-focused interactive toy machine and a holiday market highlighting local small businesses, too, plus access to baked goods, hot cocoa, savory plates, sweet dishes and custom cocktails you can enjoy inside German-styled cottages of the Amaze Market.

Amaze is in Chicago this season as well, but NYC has some exclusive experiences. You’ll be able to take a ride on the Arctic Express Train and smell fresh pine in the enchanted Tree Farm. There will also be a royal castle, where you can meet the princess and make a wish at the magical fountain.

“Our vision is bringing guests into a fully-immersive world. Once visitors step inside, that indescribable magic of the Holiday soaks in,” said Sarah Basch, the creative director for Artistic Holiday Designs. “Every corner of Amaze Light Festival is intentionally created to keep our guests in that spirit throughout their exploration. It truly is magic come to light.”

The light show will collab with Mets Events, the non-game day event arm that specializes in all types of non-baseball events, to make it happen and dazzle and delight New Yorkers.

Tickets will be available for sale on October 3 at AmazeLightFestival.com.