The largest menorah in the world will be lit in NYC this December

Hanukkah in New York is about to get lit.

As per tradition, the world's largest Hanukkah menorah (also called a hanukkiah) will take up residency in Manhattan's Grand Army Plaza, in Central Park at 59th Street (across from the Plaza Hotel) for all eight days of the Festival of Lights. At 36-feet tall, the menorah is certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest.

Naturally, lighting each candle takes some assistance. In this case, help will come from a mechanical cherry picker.

The giant menorah will be lit after sunset every night of Hanukkah, starting on Thursday, December 7 at 5:30pm. Each day, a new candle will sparkle until all eight of them are lit on the last night of the holiday.

Lighting ceremonies will continue to take place at 5:30pm through Monday, December 11. The next day, Tuesday the 12th, six candles will be turned on at 3:30pm. On Wednesday, December 13, the happening will occur at 8:30pm and the final night of the holiday will be celebrated with a 5:30pm lighting extravaganza. Expects crowds to gather around the enormous candelabra every day.

Time Out Menorah lighting at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza

Those in Brooklyn can also enjoy the borough's largest menorah, which will be set up in Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza, right outside Prospect Park.

In true Brooklyn style, this menorah lighting opens with an official Hanukkah kickoff concert at 5pm on Thursday, December 7, followed by a lighting ceremony at 6pm. Free latkes will be on offer, as will gifts for children, every night of the holiday.

Friday's lighting in Brooklyn will take place at 3:30pm, followed by a 7:15pm ceremony on Saturday, a 5pm one on Sunday and 6pm lightings on the other nights of the holiday.

While you're at it, don't forget to read through our investigation into which one of the two menorahs is actually the largest one in the world. You'll be surprised.