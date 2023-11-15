New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Big Menorah
Photograph: Shutterstock/NYCStock

The largest menorah in the world will be lit in NYC this December

Celebrate Hanukkah with a 36-foot tall menorah in Manhattan.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Hanukkah in New York is about to get lit. 

As per tradition, the world's largest Hanukkah menorah (also called a hanukkiah) will take up residency in Manhattan's Grand Army Plaza, in Central Park at 59th Street (across from the Plaza Hotel) for all eight days of the Festival of Lights. At 36-feet tall, the menorah is certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest.

Naturally, lighting each candle takes some assistance. In this case, help will come from a mechanical cherry picker. 

The giant menorah will be lit after sunset every night of Hanukkah, starting on Thursday, December 7 at 5:30pm. Each day, a new candle will sparkle until all eight of them are lit on the last night of the holiday. 

Lighting ceremonies will continue to take place at 5:30pm through Monday, December 11. The next day, Tuesday the 12th, six candles will be turned on at 3:30pm. On Wednesday, December 13, the happening will occur at 8:30pm and the final night of the holiday will be celebrated with a 5:30pm lighting extravaganza. Expects crowds to gather around the enormous candelabra every day.  

Menorah lighting at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza
Time OutMenorah lighting at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza

Those in Brooklyn can also enjoy the borough's largest menorah, which will be set up in Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza, right outside Prospect Park.

In true Brooklyn style, this menorah lighting opens with an official Hanukkah kickoff concert at 5pm on Thursday, December 7, followed by a lighting ceremony at 6pm. Free latkes will be on offer, as will gifts for children, every night of the holiday.

Friday's lighting in Brooklyn will take place at 3:30pm, followed by a 7:15pm ceremony on Saturday, a 5pm one on Sunday and 6pm lightings on the other nights of the holiday.

While you're at it, don't forget to read through our investigation into which one of the two menorahs is actually the largest one in the world. You'll be surprised.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.