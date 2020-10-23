Oh my gourd!

New York is now home (once again) to some of the world's largest pumpkins.

This week, the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth brought massive cucurbits to the New York Botanical Garden as per tradition—just in time for a peak autumn weekend in October.

Pictures cannot convey how absolutely massive these pumpkins are. The gourds picked out especially for Giant Pumpkin Weekend at the New York Botanical Garden, clock in over 2,000 pounds each. These pumpkins are so sizable, you could probably live inside one—if you’re like James and the Giant Peach and prefer to live inside enormous fruit!

You can see the pumpkins with your own two eyes during Giant Pumpkin Weekend which begins this Saturday, October 24 from 10am to 6pm. They will be on display through November 1.

Photograph: Courtesy NYBG/Marlon Co

You can snag tickets here.

While on the property, you can also check out a slew of (normal-sized) pumpkins and gourds in all colors and shapes paired with Halloween decor as you follow the twists and turns of the NYBG's Great Pumpkin Path on the Conservatory Lawn.

Take advantage of the rare upcoming warm-weather weekend and kick around the New York Botanical Garden for ample leaf-peeping and the sounds of nature without stepping foot outside of New York City.

Most popular on Time Out

- The longest outdoor mountain coaster in the country just opened in Upstate New York

- The most haunted places in NYC

- The coolest Halloween drive-thru events for NYC families

- 33 notable NYC restaurants and bars that have now permanently closed

- The best Halloween events in NYC for 2020

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.