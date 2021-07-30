The store’s former location on St. Mark's closed after 35 years of operation in 2019.

New York City comics collectors have something to celebrate today—St. Mark's Comics is back!

The legendary shop, which closed back in February of 2019 after 36 years of operation, has turned a new page. On Friday, it officially opened its new shop at Industry City.

"Almost immediately, people began proposing a new shop," says Mitch Cutler, one of the owners of the new shop. "We’ve had many offers to reopen over the past two and a half years. The pandemic certainly slowed us down, but we were really waiting for the right situation. We’re tremendously excited to have found the perfect new home at Industry City."

The new digs are a very big departure from its original spot on St. Marks among the dim sum joints, weed paraphernalia emporiums and karaoke dungeons, but it's a new start and a rare resurrection of a small local store with a big following.

"You can expect the same vast stock, deep back issues, and dedicated customer service that you’ve come to expect since we started in 1984," Cutler said. "But we’re also adding a new layer of expertise—and a vintage toy inventory—by combining forces with Nick’s company, Big Tin Robot Toys and Collectibles."

The new shop sits across from the Frying Pan in Building 5, so after going through the racks, you can grab a bite to eat.

"With the recent opening of HiFi Provisions Record Shop, vintage markets like A Current Affair, and antique purveyors such as cityFoundry, the arrival of a renowned comic book establishment like St. Mark’s Comics marks our campus as a haven for old school New York," says Jim Somoza, the director of Development at Industry City.

St. Mark's Comics is open daily, 11am-8pm Monday-Tuesday, 10am-9pm Wednesday-Saturday, and 11am-7pm on Sundays at 51 35th St. in Industry City.