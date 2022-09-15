Good news for the Upper West Side’s movie-going residents! The folks behind Alamo Drafthouse are planning to transform the vacant Metro Theater on Broadway into a “higher-end” dinner theater.

According to West Side Rag, Tim League, the founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and his team from “Metro Cinema” presented the plans to Community Board 7’s business and consumer issues committee on Wednesday night, saying they’re taking “another swing” at opening on the Upper West Side.

Alamo Drafthouse had reportedly failed at getting city approval to open a theater at the same location in 2013, but with plans to restore the landmarked facade and marquee and establish a “higher-end brand,” it hopes to begin work on a new theater soon.

“Largely funded by Alamo, we’re trying to establish a little bit higher-end brand,” League said during the meeting. “Alamo is pizza and salads, Metro will have some of those, but will also have more full entrees, a really nice wine list, and a small bar.”

League’s aim is to make the theater into a multi-screen venue that’ll show “first-run movies, blockbusters, independent and foreign-language films, as well as documentaries,” according to the West Side Rag.

During the meeting, the committee gave the theater group the green light for its liquor license, although it’ll need approval from the full board next and finally the State Liquor Authority before it can move forward.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has been working on re-opening the theater for many years and is “thrilled” it’s finally happening.

“After over eight years of working with [owner Albert] Bialik to find a suitable tenant and extensive conversations with the team at Alamo Drafthouse, I am thrilled the Metro Theater is officially getting the second act it deserves as a multi-screen movie dinner theater,” Levine said in a statement. “Reviving this Art Deco gem will breathe new life into the neighborhood and attract moviegoers from across the city to the Upper West Side. This has been a long, hard endeavor but worth all the work to finally get to see the long-shuttered theater’s marquee lights shining with life and its doors open. I can not wait to walk down the red carpet with everyone who helped us make this possible when the Metro Theater finally re-lifts its curtains in the near future!”

A rep from Alamo Drafthouse did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday, but we’re excited to see what it’ll look like. Stay tuned!