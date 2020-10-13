The longest outdoor mountain coaster in the country just opened in Upstate New York

Thrillseekers, get ready to fire up your adrenaline at a new cliffside mountain coaster now open at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Upstate New York.

The new mountain coaster is the longest one in the country, which means you can get your heart racing for longer. The ride takes a harrowing journey through the mountains, so you can expect astonishing views among the trees as you zig-zag down.

The new attraction is also immersive, featuring a timing and audio system that allows participants to experience a ride nearly identical to that of an Olympic Bobsledder during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid.

"The Cliffside Coaster is a one-of-a-kind attraction at the newly transformed Mt. Van Hoevenberg," says Olympic Regional Development Authority President & CEO, Mike Pratt. “We are incredibly excited to give our guests this exhilarating experience. The coaster follows the alignment of the 1932 & 1980 Olympic Bobsled track as it descends the mountain. The views are amazing, and the curves get your heart pounding. Everyone will feel like they deserve a medal."

Courtesy the Governors Office

The coaster opened for its first public ride this past Sunday and will be open year-round on weekends only (from 11am to 4pm). Tickets can be purchased in advance in time-slots, and cost $55 per driver (or $65 for a driver and passenger under the age of 12).

If you prefer attractions where your feet dangle while you glide like you’re flying, another exciting upgrade at the Lake Placid Olympic Sites is the Sky Flyer Zipline at the Olympic Ski Jumping Complex.

Governor Cuomo has committed nearly $240 million in funding to support the state's Olympic Regional Development Authority infrastructure, transforming its facilities into year-round attractions and large-scale global event locales to increase tourism and revenue to the Adirondacks.

Pack your bags for a weekend in Lake Placid, and raise those hands high in the air as you whip through the longest mountain coaster that currently exists in the states.

