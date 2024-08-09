If Times Square had a taste, you might guess it’d be greasy bread sticks and day-old hot dog water. But actually, unbeknownst to many, the area around Times Square has a robust food scene—you just have to know where to look.

For the first time since 2019, the Times Square Alliance is bringing back its annual Taste of Times Square, one of the longest-running outdoor food festivals that focuses on highlighting the culinary scene from that district.

RECOMMENDED: Okiboru’s chef once visited 30 ramen shops a day to prepare for his NYC outpost

The festival will take place on Monday, September 9, from 5pm until 9pm, and will include 30 participating restaurants that range from Mexican, Caribbean, Argentinian, Italian, Indian, American and more.

The event will take place on Duffy Square and the Broadway Plazas between 45th and 48th Streets and will kick off a month-long series of promotions.

“With over 200 restaurants and eateries representing over 30 global cuisines, Times Square’s dining scene is certainly an international experience and over the past several years we’ve seen so many new restaurants open in the district,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. “This is the best way we can celebrate them and welcome them to Times Square."

There will also be live music and entertainment, which will be announced closer to the event.

Here is a list of the restaurants confirmed to be participating at this year's festival so far, which include a mix of high and lowbrow:

Applebee’s Grill & Bar

Barbetta, Blue Fin

Bond 45

Brooklyn Chop House Times Square

Burger & Lobster

Carmine’s

Dim Sum Palace

Ellen’s Stardust Diner

Hard Rock Café New York

Havana Central

Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine

Junior’s Restaurant

Lagos TSQ

The Lambs Club

Lillie’s Victorian Establishment

The Long Room

Mari. Ne Handroll

Mermaid Oyster Bar Times Square

Palermo Argentinian Steak House

Pink Taco

Rosie O’Grady’s

Serendipity 3

Sony Hall

Spice Symphony

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Edition Hotel

Tony’s Di Napoli Restaurant

Toloache

Union Square Events at Marriott Marquis

Virgil’s

For the latest updates on any new additions, check out the festival's website.