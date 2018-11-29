The mayor is inviting 2,000 New Yorkers to a holiday party at Gracie Mansion

Want to party like a politician? Okay, this isn’t that kind of hootenanny, but Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray cordially invite you (yes, you!) to their fourth annual holiday bash at Gracie Mansion on Saturday, December 8.

Rather than dinner and dancing, the event entails a chance to tour the historic property, peep the mansion’s holiday decorations and view the art. (We heard a rumor that there is punch, but not the alcoholic kind).

Self-guided tours of the home are available every 15 minutes from 2pm to 4:15pm, and tickets are still available for certain time slots. Don’t fret, unlike your taxes, this event is free—you just have to reserve your spot in advance.