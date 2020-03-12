The McKittrick is offering $50 Sleep No More tickets this month

There's been a price drop for The McKittrick Hotel's experiential, choose-your-own-adventure show, Sleep No More, during the month of March!

In a statement, Sleep No More's producer Jonathan Hochwald of Emursive said he's taking a cue from the producer of five Broadway shows–To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and The Book of Mormon–who recently announced $50 tickets.

"We are inspired by visionary producer Scott Rudin and embrace his call for greater ticket access to New Yorkers during this challenging time," Hochwald said. "We also want to create a special opportunity for students in New York with unexpectedly extended spring breaks and hope all will take advantage of this first-ever offering."

Sleep No More, which takes place across 100 rooms at the McKittrick Hotel, is a revisioning of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Standard tickets are usually $139.50.

Our reviewer said it best:

"Directors Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, of the U.K. troupe Punchdrunk, have orchestrated a true astonishment, turning six warehouse floors and approximately 100,000 square feet into a purgatorial maze that blends images from the Scottish play with ones derived from Hitchcock movies—all liberally doused in a distinctly Stanley Kubrick eau de dislocated menace."