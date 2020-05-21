The Metropolitan Museum of Art announces plans to open in August

Two months after closing to the public, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced tentative plans to open in mid-August with new safety precautions.

The museum announced this week that its three locations — The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Cloisters and The Met Breuer — could open "in mid-August or perhaps a few weeks later," depending on when New York City meets all seven reopening criteria required by the state.

At first, the days and hours it'll be open will be reduced "given the need to provide an environment that respects social distance requirements" and the museum won't have tours, talks, concerts or any other events through the end of 2020. The Met Gala, which was originally just postponed, has been canceled.

So far, The Met is the first museum to announce opening plans.

The Met shut down on March 13 and laid off more than 80 employees. It may face a staggering $150 million shortfall as well, according to the New York Post.

It's President Daniel H. Weiss said in a statement that the Met has been "a beacon of hope for the future."

