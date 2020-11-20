New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rockefeller Christmas Tree
Photograph: Shutterstock

The most hilarious reactions to this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The tree has been met with much trolling. It is also getting branch extensions.

By
Collier Sutter
Advertising

New Yorkers can be a tough crowd when it comes to their traditions.

The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, displayed every year between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues, is one of New York’s most famous rituals.

Rockefeller Center posted a photo this week of the famed Christmas tree arriving in New York City. 

This year, with many holiday traditions called off due the pandemic, there was an even greater anticipation for the tree’s big arrival in the city.

Unfortunately, when the raggedy-looking spruce arrived on Saturday, New Yorkers were ruthless. Deeply perplexed by the less than lush Christmas tree, many sounded off on Twitter regarding its looks and it being the perfect metaphor for 2020.

Rockefeller Center came to the 75-foot spruce's defense on Wednesday with a lighthearted tweet.

On Thursday afternoon, days after the tree's initial reveal, spectators noticed an on-site crew filling in holes with the tree version of hair extensions. Yup, the tree's getting branch extensions. Many others came to its defense.  

Wherever you stand, just remember, without this year's Charlie Brown tree there would have been no tiny owl.

Most popular on Time Out

- 11 ridiculously cozy outdoor dining spots in NYC
- NYC releases new rules for outdoor dining
- The fastest places to get a Covid-19 test in NYC
- NYC holiday traditions that aren’t happening this year
- Best Thanksgiving movies for kids and families

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.