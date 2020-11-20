The most hilarious reactions to this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The tree has been met with much trolling. It is also getting branch extensions.

New Yorkers can be a tough crowd when it comes to their traditions.

The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, displayed every year between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues, is one of New York’s most famous rituals.

Rockefeller Center posted a photo this week of the famed Christmas tree arriving in New York City. Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020 This year, with many holiday traditions called off due the pandemic, there was an even greater anticipation for the tree’s big arrival in the city. Unfortunately, when the raggedy-looking spruce arrived on Saturday, New Yorkers were ruthless. Deeply perplexed by the less than lush Christmas tree, many sounded off on Twitter regarding its looks and it being the perfect metaphor for 2020.

In true 2020 form, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree looks like it tried to cut its own hair pic.twitter.com/HEV0OImQ7u — Chris Ryan 🏳️‍🌈 (@HiChrisRyan) November 15, 2020

the christmas tree for rockefeller center looks like they forgot there was an assignment due and this was the best they could find pic.twitter.com/Pset0aW9EW — blake 🍄🪐 (@blakewillsonn) November 18, 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen - the Christmas tree has arrived at Rockefeller Center in NYC. Left pic is how it looked when it was cut down. Right pic is how it arrived.

Welcome to 2020. pic.twitter.com/bKSq87BVP1 — 💙 Depoetic (@Depoetic) November 17, 2020

the rockefeller center christmas tree is the christmas tree we deserve, not the one we need pic.twitter.com/JJuYCPLVbt — alex (@alex_abads) November 17, 2020

Rockefeller Center came to the 75-foot spruce's defense on Wednesday with a lighthearted tweet.

Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2! 😉 — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 18, 2020

On Thursday afternoon, days after the tree's initial reveal, spectators noticed an on-site crew filling in holes with the tree version of hair extensions. Yup, the tree's getting branch extensions. Many others came to its defense.

Walked by the Rockefeller Tree tonight. She says shut up while I’m getting my extensions it’s been a hard year for us all thank you very much pic.twitter.com/meM8pHcAW4 — Emily (@ejweeks) November 19, 2020

I was today years old when I found out the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center has branches added to it. The tree gets extensions. pic.twitter.com/EVHMv7qSPS — Scrambled Megz (@Megs_Not_Here) November 16, 2020

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree needs a weave pic.twitter.com/bDteMsU7RT — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) November 18, 2020

someone at work said “they’re probably going to give the Rockefeller Christmas tree extensions” and I replied “yeah, clip-ins” — analog andromeda (@pseudocope) November 19, 2020

YALL STOP SHADING THE ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS TREE LET HER GET HER EXTENSIONS IN AND HER MAKEUP DONE AND SHE WILL LOOK BEAUTIFUL SHES BEEN THRU A LOT OKAY — ava || 𓆉 (@avasguava) November 18, 2020

stop bullying the rockefeller christmas tree :( she just doesn’t have her extensions in — miss eggnog (@mauveprior) November 20, 2020

Wherever you stand, just remember, without this year's Charlie Brown tree there would have been no tiny owl.

