The Mountain Jam 2018 lineup is here

Yeah it's cold, but summer is right around the corner (kind of) and it's not too early to start your planning.

For anyone looking for a fun weekend getaway that also include some tunes, Mountain Jam is returning to Hunter Mountain June 15–17 for its 14th year with an incredible lineup. Headliners for this 2018 Mountain Jam include Jack Johnson, Sturgill Simpson and Alt-J with The War on Drugs, Portugal. The Man, Father John Misty, The Decemberists, Jenny Lewis, Kurt Vile & The Violators, the godfather of funk George Clinton, Nashville bluesman Anderson East and local indie-rock outfit Woods.

Typically the lineup for the fest—which is named after the classic Allman Brothers tune and cofounded by longtime Allmans guitarist Warren Haynes—skews a bit more jammy (think Gov't Mule, Umphrey's McGee and the like) so it'll be interesting to see how Mountain Jam does with a bill focused more on indie rock (War on Drugs, Kurt Vile) and other non-jam genres.

It's only about a two-hour drive outside NYC, and tickets are currently on sale.

