The MTA holiday nostalgia trains return this weekend

Starting this week, you’ll be able to travel to the North Pole for a swipe of MetroCard (but knowing the current state of NYC subway, you’ll probably be making all local spots all the way up.)

The popular MTA nostalgia trains are set to return to the subway for the season this weekend. An NYC tradition, the retro holiday trains are run by the New York Transit Museum and feature vintage 1930s RI-9 trains bedecked with ribbons, wreaths and other holiday decorations.

This year, the trains’ route starts at the F train station in Lower Manhattan and then heads uptown along Sixth Avenue to Rockefeller Center. They’ll then switch over to the Central Park West line with stops at Columbus Circle and 125th Street in Harlem.

The retro trains were originally operational from 1932 to 1977 and contain tons of fascinating period details like paddle ceiling fans, incandescent light bulbs and rattan seats. The cars are even covered in vintage advertisements, so you’re guaranteed to be blissfully free of those annoying Casper mattress poetry ads! Until the New Year, at least.