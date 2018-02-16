The MTA is celebrating Presidents’ Day by cutting subway service

Monday is Presidents’ Day, the federal holiday honoring George Washington’s birthday. Public schools will be closed. The Postal Service takes the day off. The New York Stock Exchange even observes the holiday. And, much to the chagrin of millions of New York City straphangers, the subway will be operating with reduced service.

The MTA announced this week that New York City buses and subways will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday. The 2 and 3 lines will not be running between Brooklyn and Manhattan due to ongoing tunnel repairs. There will be no express service on 6 and 7 trains, and B and Z trains will not be running.

The Metro-North will also be operating on a Saturday schedule, and the Long Island Rail Road will be running on a holiday schedule.

These service changes are par for the course on weekends, but implementing them on one of the year’s most forgettable holidays is sure to trip up some commuters. If you do have to head into work on Monday, plan accordingly.

