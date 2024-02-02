New York
Timeout

a New MTA Open Gangway subway train
Photograph: Marc A. Hermann for the MTA

The MTA just tested its shiny new ‘open gangway’ train

The new design is said to increase space for commuters and improve accessibility.

Written by
Ian Kumamoto
The MTA is not exactly known for its innovation—despite being one of the busiest public transit systems in the world, it still largely relies on decades-old cars and technology developed in the previous century. But now that the MTA has money to spend for the first time in decades, it’s introducing new upgrades that will bring us closer to looking like a real, developed city. 

Yesterday, the MTA tested out a new version of its R211 subway cars that features “open gangways,” or accordion-like walkways that connect its train cars. The new feature is said to improve accessibility for people with disabilities and allow passengers to easily walk in between cars, as well as create extra space for commuters to stand in. 

RECOMMENDED: QR codes will make navigating the subway easier for the visually impaired and non-English speakers

The “open gangway” design was tested on Thursday along the C train uptown, and another open gangway train is expected to circulate in the coming days. The latest train design is part of a larger effort to phase out the old R-46 trains, which are those poorly-lit subway cars with hideous faux wood paneling and L-shaped orange seats. 

The subway will need to replace a staggering 3,900 cars in the next 20 years and 1,500 subway cars currently in circulation are already past their 40-year limit. Replacing all the cars will cost approximately $15 billion, per Bloomberg

Of course, the open gangway is not a New York invention. They already exist in many big cities across the world, including London, São Paulo, Tokyo and others. Although the design makes the train more spacious and open, some commuters told the New York Post it made them feel more exposed to people whom they perceive to be dangerous and who might have been previously confined to just one car. 

On X (formerly Twitter), people complained about others blocking the gangway and wondering if a fire on the train would easily spread. Some were just generally confused about how we’re supposed to ride in them.

Still, the open gangway design has more pros than cons off the bat and may ultimately help stop the practice of people dangerously switching between cars while the train is moving. Subway surfing deaths have been on the rise in recent years, and more people died from subway surfing last year than in the four years before that. 

New MTA Open Gangway subway train
Photograph: Marc A. Hermann for the MTA

