The Museum of Drag is now in Brooklyn

A new space to learn about, appreciate and enjoy drag is now open in Brooklyn!

The Museum of Drag (MoDrag), a new pop-up museum dedicated to preserving and honoring the legacy of drag through multimedia exhibitions from around the world, just opened its inaugural exhibition—a vibrant celebration of the past, present, and future of drag—but you’ve got one more week to see it.

At Brick Aux Gallery, located at 628 Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg, the exhibit runs through July 4 and gives visitors a chance to engage with drag herstorians through weekly lectures and performances, enriching their understanding of the vibrant art form recently attracting political controversy.

The inaugural exhibition has been curated by drag artists and academics including Dmitri Barcomi, AJ Dresdale, Louison Jenkins, DeVante Lewis, Seth Majnoon, Nancy Nogood, Noah Pyzik, and Gina Tonic. Visitors have the opportunity to delve into the life and impact of drag pioneer William Dorsey Swann, witness the striking photography of Jude Vadèe in Berlin’s “Drag Kings” exhibition, discover the history of Drag Bans, and delve into Mae West’s iconic play, The Drag.

As part of the exhibition, MoDRAG will host a series of weekly lectures by renowned drag artists, offering attendees the chance to gain insights directly from the performers themselves. The lectures will cover a wide range of topics, shedding light on the artistic and cultural significance of drag throughout history.

And because you know you’re visiting every museum for the gift shop, especially, MoDrag of course offers a fabulous gift shop to help visitors take home a piece of drag culture.

Admission to the museum and its special events is by suggested donation, so it's accessible to anyone who wants to visit. The museum firmly believes in fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment, where nobody will ever be turned away due to lack of funds.

MoDrag is open Thursdays and Fridays from 5pm to 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6pm. Additional hours are available by appointment.