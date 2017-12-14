The New Year’s Eve 18 has arrived in Times Square

A post shared by Victor Medrano (@tnt112) on Dec 14, 2017 at 8:54am PST

No New Year’s Eve plans yet? We can help you fix that with our stupendous list of New Year’s Eve parties. But perhaps you’re planning to be one of the thousands of spectators freezing their asses off in Times Square on Dec 31?

Well, if that idea appeals to you, you can get a sneak peek of a very crucial token from the experience right now—the 18 of 2018 fame. That’s right, tourists and New Yorkers are giddy over spotting the 1 and 8 numerals which will be lit up with the Times Square Ball at midnight this NYE. You can pose for photos with the sign from now until Dec 22, so get out there (Times Square Plaza between 46th and 47th Sts) and get ready to embrace the new year! We know we're ready.

