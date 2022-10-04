And you can pick it up at NYPL branches for free throughout the city.

The New York Public Library will catch you in a web of stories this fall with a new, special edition Spider-Man library card it’s releasing with Marvel.

The card, which officially releases on October 11, features images of Spider-Man—alongside Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, two other iconic web-slingers—with the words “Beyond Amazing.” You can pick it up at NYPL branches throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island starting the day of.

In a move that would enrage J. Jonah Jameson, Spider-Man will also be splashed all over banners outside the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building and the windows of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library—all in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man’s first comic book appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 and to emphasize the importance of reading, knowledge, and libraries to Peter Parker’s crime-fighting adventures.

In addition, the release marks the one-year anniversary of the library’s decision to eliminate fines to increase access to the library for all New Yorkers, which was actually a plot point in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #900, released on July 27. Written by Daniel Kibblesmith, drawn by David Lopez, and colored by Nathan Fairbairn, this issue features Peter Parker returning a stack of overdue books to the library after learning late fines were eliminated. (You can read this issue in a special bonus release on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service.)

“Marvel’s history has always been rooted in telling stories on the page. And to many people, those stories taught them the joy and power of reading, whether it was their first comic book or graphic novel at a young age or the first time they shared their passion for Marvel comics with their friends and families,” said Marvel Vice President of Licensed Publishing Sven Larsen. “With so many of our most iconic moments and characters established in New York City, we’re thrilled to work with The New York Public Library to invite even more people to dive into Marvel and find their own favorites across Spider-Man’s legacy.”

You can read up on the new library card and how to get one here, but you can also pick one up at NYPL’s Open House week, which begins October 11, and features a variety of programs and events, book displays and reading recommendations from a special reading list curated by NYPL staff. New and current patrons can get one for free on a first-come, first-served basis at their friendly, neighborhood library.,

This is for sure the coolest library card we’ve ever seen, so make your move—there’s not much time to waste. In the words of Green Goblin, “make your choice, Spider-Man!”