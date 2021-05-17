The NYC Marathon is officially returning on November 7

If you've got a bunch of pent-up energy from being stuck inside over the last year and a half, here’s one way to work it off!

The NYC Marathon is set to return this fall after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus.

Governor Cuomo announced the news in a press conference earlier today which means the iconic race will return just in time for its 50th anniversary this fall.

The marathon will be held on November 7th this year and will allow about 33,000 participants to compete. (That’s about 60 percent of its usual number of competitors.)

Think you’ve got what it takes to compete in the world-famous race? Ready to put all those extra solo running miles you’ve finished over the last year to good use? Registration for the race officially opens on June 8.

“This will be an unprecedented and historic year for the TCS New York City Marathon as one of the most iconic New York sporting events makes its return,” said Ted Metellus, the race's director, in a statement. “As we stage a safe and memorable race for the 50th running, this year’s marathon will showcase our great city’s strength, inspiration, and determination."

There will be a slew of new health and safety guidelines in place to protect runners in this year’s race including staggered start times, additional social distancing, required mask-usage by runners before and after the race and a limited number of spectators at the finish line.



To find out more about the race, and how to sign up for the event, you can read up on the full FAQ here.