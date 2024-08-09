If you feel kinda iffy every time you take a hot and humid whiff of the New York subway, it’s not just in your head: It turns out that the air in the subway is literally toxic, according to a new study conducted by NYU.

Among other things, the study found that many subway platforms and trains contain a high concentration of fine particulate matter, which is a type of air pollution that can lead to lung disease, chronic bronchitis or even lung cancer if exposed frequently and for long periods of time, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The study was conducted by researchers Shams Azad, Pau Ferrer-Cid and Masoud Ghandehari, who measured the concentration of a specific type of fine particulate matter called PM2.5 at several stations throughout the city. On top of that, the study found that Black and Hispanic commuters faced 23% more polluted air than their white counterparts, largely a result of longer commutes and lengthier wait times on average.

According to the research paper that was published this year, the main culprit for such high concentrations of particular matter had to do with the rubbing of metal wheels and brakes on the rails, which releases tiny metal particles into the poorly ventilated air, per Bloomberg. The highest concentrations of pollution were found in stations in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

We’re not just talking about higher-than-normal air pollution—in some stations, the researchers found that the air quality can be up to 15 times worst than what’s recommended by the World Health Organization, according to FOX 5. If you're concerned about how much pollution you might be facing on a daily basis, the researchers created a map where you can calculate how much PM2.5 you might be exposed to during your commute.

The researchers recommended wearing a high quality mask if you’re worried about the pollution.

The study referenced many other studies from the last decade or so, including a similar study published by NYU Langone in 2021 that found that the subway, including the PATH platforms were the most polluted system in the Northeast. The MTA said then that it was “totally committed to protecting the health and safety” of its workers and riders and that it would review that study’s findings, but previous air quality tests found no health risks due to air pollutants.

This time, MTA Communications Director Tim Minton defended the subway system pretty fervently in a statement: “This recycled ‘study’ based on years-old ‘data’ has long since been debunked,” he said. “Every serious person knows transit is the antidote to climate change, the one reason NYC is the greenest city around, and an engine of equity for people of all communities who need an affordable, safe way to get to jobs, schools and opportunities of every kind.”

We’re not quite sure what that has to do with toxic air particles, but it looks like it’s a good time to mask up for now.