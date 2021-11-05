New York
NYPL Lions vaccine bandages
Photograph: Jonathan Blanc/NYPL

The NYPL has placed oversized bandages on its lions to encourage vaccinations

Each one is 14 inches long!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
The New York Public Library has placed lion-sized bandages on Patience and Fortitude as if they too have gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations.

By placing these giant, 14-by-4.6-inch red bandages on the 110-year-old marble lions standing guard outside of the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street, the NYPL hopes to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

The bandages, which are made of vinyl—a non-eroding material to ensure that they cannot damage the marble—will be displayed on the lions periodically to support the city's vaccination efforts.

We have to admit, they're pretty cute in their big red bandages.

NYPL Lions vaccine bandages
Photograph: Jonathan Blanc/NYPL

"Considering their age, our lions were eligible for the COVID vaccine early on, so they’re now likely getting their boosters," said NYPL Chief Operating Officer Iris Weinshall. "Still, we thought now was a good time to roar about vaccines from the steps of Fifth Avenue, especially to help highlight the CDC’s recent approval of the vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11. We support the city’s efforts to get all New Yorkers vaccinated, as it’s the best and mane way to keep each other safe."

Patience and Fortitude, living up to their names, also donned some massive three-by-two-foot masks last year into this year to help support public health efforts, too. 

