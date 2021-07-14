New York
NYPL's summer reading kits are now available
The NYPL is giving away free summer reading kits this week

Branches in Manhattan, The Bronx and Staten Island are offering free books and more

By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
In efforts to celebrate the joy of reading when school is out for summer, The New York Public Library is sharing summer reading kits with kids across the city.

Starting this week, the free summer reading kits are available at NYPL branches in Manhattan, The Bronx, and Staten Island, with content tailored to kids and teens of all ages. The kits will include free books to take home and keep, activity guides, and more.

Of course, books from the NYPL are always free to library cardholders, but there's definitely something special about being able to keep a book of one's own. The summer reading kits include the following:

  • Babies and Toddlers (Early Literacy)
    Includes a special NYPL tote bag containing NYPL’s ABC Read with Me in NYC board book, and an early literacy tip sheet for caregivers. 
  • Pre-K through 1st Grade
    Includes a red drawstring bag containing two free books to take home and keep, NYPL’s Summer Learning 2021 welcome kit, and the NYPL After School Activity Guide for Grades K–3 (28 pages, English/Español).
  • 2nd and 3rd Grade
    Includes a red drawstring bag containing two free books to take home and keep, NYPL’s Summer Learning 2021 welcome kit, and the NYPL After School Activity Guide for Grades K–3 (28 pages, English/Español).
  • 4th and 5th Grade
    Includes a red drawstring bag containing one free book to take home and keep, NYPL’s Summer Learning 2021 welcome kit, and the NYPL After School Activity Guide for Grades 4–6 (16 pages).
  • Middle School
    Includes a red drawstring bag containing one free book to take home and keep, a special NYPL bookmark, one pot of Play-Doh, and a stress ball.
  • High School
    Includes a red drawstring bag containing one free book to take home and keep, a special NYPL bookmark, one pot of Play-Doh, and a stress ball.

To supplement their summer programming, the NYPL is also offering an array of free events for students of all ages, including author talks, storytimes, performances, and more events exploring the city. Check out the NYPL website for calendars, plus downloadable activities, e-books and more. Parents who also want curated reading lists for kids can tap into the NYPL's Shelf Help resource for a curated selection of borrowable books to read at home. 

