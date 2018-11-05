The official Glossier flagship opens in NYC this week

Glossier junkies will soon be able to restock their medicine cabinets with the brand's beloved moon masks and milk jelly cleansers in real life (versus shopping online) now that the company is set to unveil its official flagship on Thursday, November 8.

In 2016, Glossier's penthouse suite and founding office (located at 123 Lafayette Street) transformed into a shoppable showroom where devotees could introduce themselves to the brand's products and put that coveted Generation G, sheer matte lipstick, to the test. Now, Glossier is once again inviting patrons into its renovated, pretty-in-pink-space with a dash of crimson red designed by Gachot Studios.

According to Glossier, the flagship is "both a physical and sensorial embodiment" of the brand. Customers can go and hangout with offline editors, test and shop for products and take part in some experiential amenities such as the "Boy Brow Room." (It makes sense that one of the best eyebrow gels in the beauty game would have it's own room.) You can also try the products onsite, as there are bathroom-style sinks and towels for your use.

Make sure to check it out to prepare for the holiday shopping season and peep these sneak peek images below!

Photograph: Courtesy Glossier

Photograph: Courtesy Glossier

Photograph: Courtesy Glossier