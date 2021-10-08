The old Fulton Fish Market is becoming a luxe food hall

What's old is always new again in New York City, and honestly, the level of historic preservation and reuse here is something to brag about. Take the Old Fulton Fish Market, which shuttered in 2005 for more air conditioned pastures up in The Bronx. Still, one original tin structure dating back to 1907 remained near the Seaport, and now it will be used to create a twenty-first century culinary destination: The Tin Building.

After being meticulously disassembled and recreated just 32 feet east of its original location, The Tin Building is now at Pier 17 at The Seaport. The space will offer retail and dining experience in a 53,000-square-foot marketplace. Six new full-service restaurant concepts, as well as six fast-casual counters, plus bars and a central marketplace offering sustainably sourced seafood, meats, cheese, produce and specialty items, will all be inside.

Courtesy of Roman and Williams Buildings and Interiors A rendering of The House of Red Pearl

A few restaurants that will be in the space include Shikku, a sushi and sake restaurant; House of the Red Pearl, a fine dining restaurant serving Chinese-inspired dishes by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten; and T. Brasserie, a French eatery celebrating classic fare with a spotlight on rotisserie chicken specialties. Fast-casual outposts include Taquito, a Mexican taqueria with made-to-order tacos; Double Yolk, a breakfast to-go spot; and T Café and Bakery.

“When I came to New York City for the first time in 1985, a trip that launched my career, I went straight to the Fulton Fish Market on my second day and immersed myself in the market’s thriving activity in the heart of downtown Manhattan,” said Vongerichten, who partnered with the Howard Hughes Corporation to develop The Tin Building. “This project is a valued opportunity for me to recreate such a meaningful experience of discovery—incorporating favorite dishes that are global in scope and locally sourced, specially curated for a one-of-a-kind Seaport journey. ”

A state-of-the-art commissary kitchen will allow for a more sustainable allocation of resources between restaurants and retail and over 700 jobs are predicted to be created by the time The Tin Building opens next spring.