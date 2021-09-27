The 'Olympics of Cheese' is coming to Brooklyn this weekend

Cheese lovers, this is your moment! The Cheesemonger Invitational is returning to Brooklyn, for an all-you-can eat cheese event.

Since 2010, the annual event unites dozens of cheesemongers from across the country along with the world’s top artisan cheesemakers, importers and retailers, creating the ultimate Festival of Cheese. The Cheesemonger Invitational was designed to showcase a cheesemonger's skills, creativity and passion, and celebrate the work they do, which goes far beyond just cutting cheese.

The Cheesemonger Invitational is also a competition, hence its nickname as the "Olympics of Cheese." Cheesemongers will show off their skills at preparing perfect bites of cheese, cutting and wrapping cheese and dropping serious cheese knowledge.

Anne Reese

Those who miss traveling can also enjoy the global array of dairy products available to taste in one room: The event will showcase table after table of artisan cheeses and specialty foods from France, Italy, Switzerland, Holland, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, England, Germany, California, Wisconsin, Vermont, New York, Minneapolis, Maryland and more.

Special menu items this year include raclette hot dogs prepared by Williamsburg's The Meat Hook, grilled cheese sandwiches by Greenpoint's Monger’s Palate, mac and cheese from Manhattan's Murray’s Cheese and much more. There will also be beer, wine and farm-themed bounce house.

2021's Cheesemonger Invitational will take place at Brooklyn Expo Center on Friday, October 1 at 4:30pm. At 5:30pm, an enormous cheese wheel will will be rolled out for a ceremonial cheese cutting. Competition for cheesemongers finalists will start at 6:30pm, and an adult in a cow costume is promised.

Tickets are $100, for the all you can eat and drink event. All attendees must be 21 or older and fully vaccinated.