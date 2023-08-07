New York
Timeout

Queens Botanical Garden
Queens Botanical Garden

The Queens Botanical Garden’s annual orchid show is back

2023’s theme is “Taiwan: A World of Orchids.”

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
One of the city’s annual celebrations of natural beauty is back at the Queens Botanic Garden in Flushing.

The 10th annual orchid exhibit, “Taiwan: A World of Orchids,” will be shown this weekend, in partnership with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York (TECO-NY).

The exhibition includes a stunning display of over 900 pots of orchids, plus Taiwanese food, art, and culture. Hands-on activities for all ages include making orchid crafts, arranging orchid-centered bouquets; experiencing a tea ceremony, conversing with orchid experts, listening to ancient storytelling, 3D flower Jello art, and much more.

A special orchid flower design workshop will also be held on Saturday, with $55 tickets which include all materials and the ability to take home your flower arrangement. On Sunday, a $30 watercolor orchid workshop will also be offered. Both activities are ages 10+ and walk-ins will be welcome if there is space. 

Of course, the gift shop for the flower show can't be missed. A special orchid sale throughout the weekend will allow guests at the Queens Botanic Garden to purchase plants to take home. 

The festival kicks off Friday, August 11, and runs through Sunday, August 13. Access is included in Garden Admission, which is $6. To save time on the day of your visit, you can also purchase tickets online in advance. 

Also at the garden this weekend, a tomato showcase will take place on Friday, for visitors to learn about and taste 24 different varieties of tomatoes grown locally.  

