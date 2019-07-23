The Queens Night Market is expanding to Manhattan

The Queens Night Market is about to open a Manhattan Day Market.

The outdoor market, which highlights international cuisines and has welcomed over one million visitors since debuting in 2015, announced plans today to open a daytime outpost in Rockefeller Center. Your lunch hour just got a lot more exciting!

Starting July 29, “The Outpost by Queens Night Market” will bring nine of the market’s most recognizable vendors to the South Plaza at Rockefeller Center (between 48th and 49th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues) from Monday to Thursday, 12pm–8pm.

“When the team at Rockefeller Center asked if we would consider introducing some of our hallmark vendors to weekday workers, visitors, and tourists around the Center, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Market Founder John Wang in a statement. “It’s a chance to test out the area’s appetite for unique global offerings, and also a chance for some of our dedicated vendors to profit from all the passion and hard work they bring to the Queens Night Market.”

Known for the diversity of its vendors (the cuisines of over 90 countries have been represented) and low price point (almost everything is $5 or below), the new Manhattan outpost will have a similar focus on diversity but no price cap on the dishes. (It is midtown after all.) The outpost is set to run for a three-week trial period with the possibility of an extension.

See below for the full list of confirmed Queens Night Market vendors making the leap across the East River to midtown.

Burmese Bites – Burmese Keema Palatas & Ohno Kaukswe

Em – Vietnamese Thịt Kho and Chả Giò

La’Maoli – Antiguan Saltfish Balls & Island Subs

Joey Bats Café – Portuguese Pastéis de Nata

Brooklyn Dumpling – Polish Pierogis & Kopytka

Treat Yourself Jerk Chicken – Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Hong Kong Street Food – Hong Kongese Soy Sauce Noodles

Primos Variedades – Mexican Fresh-Carved Al Pastor Tacos

Lion City Coffee – Singaporean Chai Tow Kway & Kaya Toast