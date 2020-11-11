New YorkChange city
Rink at Rockefeller Center
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for 2020 has been chosen

The Norway Spruce will be hauled in to the city on a flatbed truck.

By
Shaye Weaver
New York City is getting its tree.

Some speculated that the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree wouldn't be put up this year because of social distancing, but it's still on its way.

The 11-ton, 75-foot-tall, 45-foot-diameter Norway Spruce from Oneonta, NY is being cut down Thursday morning and hauled to NYC on a flatbed truck. It'll arrive in Rock Center on Saturday, November 14, according to Tishman Speyer.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2020
Photograph: Courtesy Tishman Speyer

The tree, which is selected by Rockefeller Center through an application process, was donated this year by Daddy Al’s General Store (Al Dick) in Oneonta. It's currently on private property and is near the end of its life span, according to an Oneonta resident, who is posting TikTok videos about it. 

Before they leave the property, the Rockefeller Center folks plant a young tree in its place.

Eventually, this year's tree will be decorated with over 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and topped with a gorgeous Swarovski star for good measure.

More information about how to visit the tree safely this year will be announced soon, according to Tishman Speyer.

When the holiday season is over, the Christmas tree will be used to build houses for low-income families.

Last year's tree came from Florida, NY.

