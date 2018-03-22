The Seaport is getting a massive new concert venue

The Seaport District will be getting a new concert venue this summer: Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series at the Seaport District, which will be booked by Live Nation. The open-air space, which has views of the nearby East River bridges, takes up the new four-story building's 1.5-acre rooftop and will be able to fit 3,400-standing, 2,400-seated attendees.

We previously wrote about the roof of Seaport District's Pier 17 and its beetle-inspired canopy. The press release announcing the new space mentions that the first two floors will include “waterfront restaurants from culinary powerhouses such as Andrew Carmellini, David Chang of the Momofuku Group, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten,” as well as ESPN’s new live broadcast studios. Look for the inaugural music lineup to be announced on May 7.

The adjacent pier was the longtime site of Seaport's summer music series as well as other often free events, like Village Voice's 4 Knots Fest and one memorably ill-fated Drake/Hanson show. Last September the area held the Seaport Music Festival.

