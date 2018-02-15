The Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour you’ve been waiting for has been announced

For any die-hard Smashing Pumpkins fan, today is the greatest day they've ever known. The Illinois rock band released several teasers via their website and social media hinting that a big announcement would be revealed today at noon. Just as predicted (and as blatantly stated on Instagram), a U.S. reunion tour with the band's original lineup is officially slated for summer 2018. Watch the video here.
Guitarists James Iha and Jeff Schroeder, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and frontman Billy Corgan will play select shows in cities across the U.S. (and one in NYC) during the “Shiny And Oh So Bright” tour. The only major bummer is that founding bassist D'arcy Wretzky will not be joining them—a deep blow for many Siamese Dream fans. However, you will still get to hear some of your favorite songs from the band's first five albums.
Check out the official tour dates below. The band is set to play in NYC on August 1 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the shows are available starting February 23 at 10am on Live Nation. Good luck snagging yours.
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour DatesJuly 12, 2018: Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
July 14, 2018: Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 16, 2018: Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center
July 17, 2018: Houston, TX, Toyota Center
July 18, 2018: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
July 20, 2018: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
July 21, 2018: Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center
July 22, 2018: Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Arena
July 24, 2018: Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25, 2018: Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
July 27, 2018: Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
July 28, 2018: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
July 29, 2018: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
July 31, 2018: Boston, MA, TD Garden
August 01, 2018: New York City, NY, Madison Square Garden
August 04, 2018: Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
August 05, 2018: Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
August 07, 2018: Montreal, Centre Bell
August 08, 2018: Toronto, Air Canada Centre
August 11, 2018: Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center
August 13, 2018: Chicago, IL, United Center
August 16, 2018: Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
August 17, 2018: Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 19, 2018: St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
August 20, 2018: Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center
August 21, 2018: Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center
August 24, 2018: Seattle, WA, KeyArena
August 25, 2018: Portland, OR, Moda Center
August 27, 2018: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
August 28, 2018: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
August 30, 2018: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
September 01, 2018: San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
September 02, 2018: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
September 04, 2018: Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 05, 2018: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
September 07, 2018: Boise, ID, Ford Idaho Center
