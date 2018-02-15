The Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour you’ve been waiting for has been announced

For any die-hard Smashing Pumpkins fan, today is the greatest day they've ever known. The Illinois rock band released several teasers via their website and social media hinting that a big announcement would be revealed today at noon. Just as predicted (and as blatantly stated on Instagram), a U.S. reunion tour with the band's original lineup is officially slated for summer 2018. Watch the video here.

Guitarists James Iha and Jeff Schroeder, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and frontman Billy Corgan will play select shows in cities across the U.S. (and one in NYC) during the “Shiny And Oh So Bright” tour. The only major bummer is that founding bassist D'arcy Wretzky will not be joining them—a deep blow for many Siamese Dream fans. However, you will still get to hear some of your favorite songs from the band's first five albums.

Check out the official tour dates below. The band is set to play in NYC on August 1 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the shows are available starting February 23 at 10am on Live Nation. Good luck snagging yours.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates July 12, 2018: Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

July 14, 2018: Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 16, 2018: Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

July 17, 2018: Houston, TX, Toyota Center

July 18, 2018: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

July 20, 2018: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

July 21, 2018: Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

July 22, 2018: Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Arena

July 24, 2018: Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25, 2018: Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

July 27, 2018: Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

July 28, 2018: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

July 29, 2018: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

July 31, 2018: Boston, MA, TD Garden

August 01, 2018: New York City, NY, Madison Square Garden

August 04, 2018: Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

August 05, 2018: Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

August 07, 2018: Montreal, Centre Bell

August 08, 2018: Toronto, Air Canada Centre

August 11, 2018: Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

August 13, 2018: Chicago, IL, United Center

August 16, 2018: Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

August 17, 2018: Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 19, 2018: St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

August 20, 2018: Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center

August 21, 2018: Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center

August 24, 2018: Seattle, WA, KeyArena

August 25, 2018: Portland, OR, Moda Center

August 27, 2018: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

August 28, 2018: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

August 30, 2018: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

September 01, 2018: San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

September 02, 2018: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

September 04, 2018: Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 05, 2018: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

