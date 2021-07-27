The Social, a new scoop shop, opens from Ample Hill founders

Prospect Heights has a new ice cream destination. The Social, created by Ample Hill founders Jackie Cuscuna and Brian Smith, opened on Sunday, July 25 at 818 Washington Ave. in Brooklyn.

The new scoop shop offers a playful take on ice cream, and is also a story of resilience, following the founders' bankruptcy in 2020. Now, The Social promises a carefree, fun experience that melds innovative flavors with nostalgia. The Go Go Bananas banana ice cream reimagines the classics, with more unique flavors including a monkey bread and coffee infused scoop with homemade coffee toffee, and all-natural bubblegum ice cream with a marshmallow swirl. Locally made doughnuts, as well as milkshakes, specialty cones and sorbet are also on The Social's menu.

The decor and vibes riff on the 1970s, the decade the founders grew up in, and remember sweetly. Jackie and Brian also launched a podcast during the pandemic, "As The Ice Cream Churns", detailing their journey as successful business owners, to losing it all, and starting over again.

Through Friday, July 30, The Social is also hosting a flavor creation contest with The Brooklyn Museum. Those inspired by the artworks inside the cultural institutions can comment on Facebook with their flavor idea. Winners will receive a tote bag with includes some Brooklyn Museum swag and two tickets to their KAWS exhibition. Plus, winners will be treated to two pints of their flavor creation, an official T-Shirt from the Social, and infinite bragging rights.

Just steps from Prospect Park, The Social is open Sunday - Thursday from 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM.