The New York City Wine & Food Festival is back! The annual celebration of all things edible and cheers-able returns to the city for four days this autumn: Thursday, October 14 through Sunday, October 17. Special dinners with Food Network celebrities (and non-food celebs!), hands-on cooking classes and demos, feasts, festivities and more all in honor of New York's love of culinary everything will take place across the city, and honestly, the schedule can feel overwhelming. So we've narrowed it down for you!

While some events are already sold out, these top tastings, classes and food-centric gatherings still have tix available.

Wake up early on a Saturday morning for this 10am class with New York-based Jew-ish cookbook author and food influencer Jake Cohen. He'll teach modern, accessible techniques for preparing a TikTok-ready brunch, and yes, you'll leave with content (and pretty full). Tickets are $200 and the 21+ event will take place at the Institute of Culinary Education.

New York is back and (arguably) better than ever, with New Yorkers eager to support their favorite restaurants and save their iconic eats in these ongoing tough times for small businesses. This event will celebrate some of the dishes and flavors that make the city as delicious as it is, with participants at this Saturday evening walk-around tasting including Nom Wah, Balaboosta, Shake Shack, Ess-a-Bagel, Magnolia Bakery, Sahadi's and more.

This recurring annual Saturday night event is one of NYCWFF's best! Hosts Jet Tila and Molly Yeh will celebrate street food, sushi and fusion fare from Thailand to the Lower East Side, with plenty of cocktails to intersperse your bites. Starting at 10 p.m., this market-style tasting event at Margaritaville Resort Times Square is the perfect venue to stuff your face. At $150, you can easily recoup the ticket cost in small bites and drinks.

Drag brunches aren't always known for their food (let's be honest, you're there for the entertainment and morning cocktails), but this NYCWFF event hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris is different. Sunday Morning, top-notch culinary talent will cook up a menu worthy of performances by Detox, Murray Hill, Brie Bordeaux, Kimmi Moore, Kizha Carr and Nick Gaga. $160 tickets include beverages, but don't forget cash money to tip your queens.

Held on both Saturday and Sunday, this all-day walk-around tasting, replete with product samples, groceries to take home and small bites to munch on, is the signature NYCWFF event many think of when they envision the festival. With tickets starting at $165 for the event hosted from 12pm–6pm both days, this newly outdoor event, held at Hudson River Park's Pier 76, offers ample opportunity to consume the value of your ticket, and then some.