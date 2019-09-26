The UN general assembly street closures happening in NYC this week

The 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly is taking place in NYC this week, which means the world’s leaders will be right here in town. And as every New Yorker knows, it also means there will be some roads closed off. To avoid sitting in traffic, dodge the gridlock by taking the subway. If you're not about that life, here’s everything you need to know.
From September 17 through September 30, there will be several street closures, in the areas closest to the United Nations headquarters, all subject to the NYPD's discretion.
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, here are the streets in Manhattan closed off through Monday:
Area bounded by:
60th Street on the North
34th Street on the South
1st Avenue on the East
3rd Avenue on the West
54th Street on the North
48th Street on the South
1st Avenue on the East
Madison Avenue on the West
Streets:
34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 58th Street
48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street
49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
6th Avenue between 50th Street and 59th Street
51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
55th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
56th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
5th Avenue between 56th Street and 63rd Street
57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
76th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
Park Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street
FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge