The UN general assembly street closures happening in NYC this week

The 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly is taking place in NYC this week, which means the world’s leaders will be right here in town. And as every New Yorker knows, it also means there will be some roads closed off. To avoid sitting in traffic, dodge the gridlock by taking the subway. If you're not about that life, here’s everything you need to know.

From September 17 through September 30, there will be several street closures, in the areas closest to the United Nations headquarters, all subject to the NYPD's discretion.

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, here are the streets in Manhattan closed off through Monday:

Area bounded by:

60th Street on the North

34th Street on the South

1st Avenue on the East

3rd Avenue on the West

54th Street on the North

48th Street on the South

1st Avenue on the East

Madison Avenue on the West

Streets:

34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 58th Street

48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street

49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

6th Avenue between 50th Street and 59th Street

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

56th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

5th Avenue between 56th Street and 63rd Street

57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

76th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

Park Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge