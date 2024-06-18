The Westminster Dog Show is finally coming back to Manhattan

For decades, Madison Square Garden was home to the legendary Westminster Dog Show, which displays the most elite specimens from different dog breeds each year and sets the rigorous standard for purebreds all across the country.

Because of the COVID pandemic, though, the event was moved to Tarrytown in 2021 and 2022, and then to Queen's Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens this years and last. After several years hopping around different venues, the famous dog show just announced that it's finally returning to its rightful home in Madison Square Garden next year.

The Westminster Dog Show its making its grand return to MSG on February 10 and 11 of 2025, bringing back the classic group judging phase of the event and the best in show ceremony while debuting smaller events across other venues, including the 12th annual masters agility championship at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

As for the next year's judges, the organization announced that America's Dog will be selected by Mrs. Paula Nykiel, a veteran breeder and handler who has been judging dog shows since 1990.

Other confirmed judges include Mr. Harold Tatro for the Hound Group; Mrs. Angela Pickett for the Toy Group; Mrs. Vicki Seiler-Cushman of Xenia for the Non-Sporting Group; and Ms. Janina K. Laurin of Ashford, CT for the Herding Group.

The Westminster Dog Show involves seven group competitions across several categories including obedience, agility, dock diving and more.

To learn more information about scheduling and stay up-to-date with announcements in the lead up to the 2025 show, visit the Westminster Dog Show's website or follow them on social media.