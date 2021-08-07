'Theater For One' performances arrive at Manhattan West

The past year has seen the rise of more innovative, democratic, and flexible theatre productions. From audio plays like SHADOW/LAND at the Public Theater to free performances on pedestrian plazas and sidewalks, theater is no longer constrained to simply one format.

A new series of performances at Brookfield Properties’ newly minted Manhattan West Plaza, located within the rapidly developing Hudson Yards area, seeks to expand on and continue this delightful trend. Theater for One: HERE IS FUTURE turns theater on its head by pairing it down to an intimate experience between one actor and one audience member. The entire project will feature six newly commissioned “microplays,” and features premieres by Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Stacey Rose, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor and korde arrington tuttle. The plays are directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, Rebecca Martínez, Regina Taylor and SRĐA. The performances run now to August 22 and are free, with RSVP available.

HERE IS THE FUTURE aligns with the rise of individualized experience taking off across the arts, theater, and dance sector. Alone Gallery, located in East Hamptons, is tailor made for single visitors — only one patron is allowed in the gallery at the time, with no other staff or security present within the space.

The entire experience of HERE IS THE FUTURE is built around greater accessibility. In addition to being free and open to the public, the performance booths are ADA accessible and feature a new, advanced air circulation system. Performances will also include adaptations for visually and hearing impaired audience members.

You can find out more information about HERE IS THE FUTURE and RSVP for a performance here.